Adoptive father found guilty of sexually abusing 9 sons, sentenced to 40 years in prison, docs say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An adoptive father who was accused of sexually abusing his nine sons has pleaded guilty nearly two years after his arrest in north Harris County, according to court records.

Hayim Nissim Cohen entered into a guilty plea on Monday, April 7, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison with no parole on each of the four continuous sexual assault of a child charges. He was also sentenced to an additional 15 years for indecency with a child. The sentences will run concurrently.

Cohen was arrested back in February 2023 after his then 17-year-old son called into a podcast out of Atlanta using a burner phone and admitted to the abuse that he and his brothers faced at the hands of their father, according to court records.

During this time, Cohen had been out on bond for a 2019 case, where he was accused of having sexual contact with an exchange student from Spain who lived with him.

That student sued Cohen and the organization that placed him in his care.

It was also revealed that Child Protective Services conducted at least eight investigations into the family; however, nothing came out of them.

Five months after Cohen was arrested, his oldest son, 22-year-old Avshalom Cohen, was also arrested and charged with the sexual assault of one of his younger brothers, who was 14 years old at the time.

It was revealed that he had warrants out for his arrest in Harris County and Fort Bend when he was detained for an alleged smuggling persons case.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.