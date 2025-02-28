Woman wanted for terroristic threat after allegedly confronting child's bully at middle school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a Houston mother accused of getting inside a middle school and threatening her child's alleged bully, in addition to saying she would carry out a shooting at the campus.

Cicerly Nicole Walker is charged with making a terroristic threat to Hoffman Middle School in Aldine ISD on Jan. 30, 2025, according to court records.

Court documents show that at about 11:23 a.m. that day, there was a report of an unauthorized person at the school who was seen on surveillance video following a student through the door.

That person was Walker, officials said, adding that she walked through the hallways and cafeteria.

Once inside the cafeteria, she reportedly yelled at a 12-year-old girl and asked her if she had been bullying her child, then threatened to shoot up the school in front of numerous students, investigators said.

Walker, who is a felon and not allowed to have a gun, eventually left the campus.

She's now wanted.

If you have any information on where Walker is, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), report it online at http://crime-stoppers.org or use the Crime Stoppers mobile app.