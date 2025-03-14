Sketch released of wanted suspect accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl walking to school

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl near Greenhouse Road last month.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators have released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was on her walk to school last month.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Feb. 3 when the suspect approached the girl near Greenhouse and West Little York.

Deputies said the suspect, described as an older Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks, forced the girl into his older model gray sedan and drove her to a nearby park where he sexually assaulted her.

HCSO said the victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for the assault.

The man is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old. The sheriff's office hopes the sketch may help with his arrest and possibly bring other victims forward.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the HCSO Crimes Against Children unit at 713-830-3250. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's location and arrest.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.