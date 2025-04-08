Liberty County Jail fire under control, 1 officer hospitalized with injuries, officials say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials announced that one jail officer has been hospitalized after a fire at the Liberty County Jail on Monday night.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 that despite the amount of smoke, the fire is under control.

Authorities said they are moving jail inmates to other areas of the facility, and fire crews are on the scene at 2400 Beaumont Avenue.

Though the condition of the injured jail officer is not yet known, officials told ABC13 his injuries were minor.

What started the fire remains unclear, but officials reported that there was no riot or fights.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.