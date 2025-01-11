Convicted trafficker in custody after skipping trial 2 years ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- He managed to evade authorities for nearly two years. But now a man convicted of forcing a woman into prostitution by gunpoint is finally back in custody.

It's been nearly two years since Thaddeus Allen was a no-show on the final day of his trial for human trafficking.

Allen had made his $200,000 bond, so he wasn't in custody. He was responsible for showing up to trial himself.

Even though his seat in the courtroom was empty, a jury recommended a sentence of 75 years in prison.

"He is a trafficker. I believe he will try to lay low for a little while, but he's violent. We are worried he's a public danger," said prosecutor Tim Goodwin back in 2023. "He used a gun to force our victim into prostitution. I absolutely believe he would use violence again if he thought it was necessary."

Even with a $15,000 reward up for grabs, Harris County investigators still couldn't find Allen. The family of the victim begged people to come forward with tips on his whereabouts.

Finally, on Monday, tips led authorities to the hospital, where they say they found Allen, reportedly recovering after an overdose of PCP and meth.

They say Allen had been admitted under a fake name, but his fingerprints confirmed his identity.

He is expected to be booked into the Harris County jail after he is released from the hospital.

The victim's family said they are relieved, but still worried about what could have happened while Allen was on the run.