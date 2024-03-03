2 suspects accused of shooting at Houston-area club, injuring 4 after being denied entry, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for suspects accused in a shooting that injured four people Saturday night outside of a bar on Washington Avenue in west Houston.

Investigators said around 11:30 p.m., two men allegedly began fighting inside the Lincoln Bar near Reinerman Street. Two off-duty deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office who were working security asked them to leave.

The men did exit the building but began arguing with the deputies about gaining entry inside the club once more, but were denied, police said.

At least one of the men got into a black, early 2000s model Chevrolet SUV, but one man stayed and continued to argue with security.

At one point, police said, a woman at the scene allegedly encouraged the other man to get in the car. When he did, the driver of the SUV reportedly produced a handgun and began to open fire toward security but hit four other people, including other security personnel.

"The fact that they would shoot indiscriminately at a club rather than people just because they were asked to leave, whether they're intoxicated or whatever, shows that they really have very little regard for the safety of the people around them. So we want to get these individuals in custody," Asst. Chief Wyatt Martin said.

HPD said the deputies did not return fire due to the heavy pedestrian presence and did not want to hit anyone standing nearby.

One deputy was said to be 30 years old with eight years of experience with HCSO. The other is 39 years old with 10 years in law enforcement and three with HCSO.

Investigators said two of the victims were transported to the hospital and underwent surgery at the hospital, but all four are expected to survive their injuries.

Police described the suspects as Hispanic men in their 20s. One wore a white shirt and blue pants, and the others wore a green shirt and blue pants.

Investigators said they have surveillance footage and good descriptions of the suspects as the search for them is underway.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Houston police.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.