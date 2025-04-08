Shooting in northwest Houston leaves 2 dead, 1 injured, in suspected murder-suicide, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a shooting that killed two people and injured one in a northwest Houston parking lot on Monday night.

A Houston Police Department official tells ABC13 it may be a murder-suicide, but they are still working out the details.

Preliminary information reveals that a man showed up to an unsanctioned car meetup in a parking lot at 14191 Northwest Fwy and saw his ex-girlfriend with a new boyfriend.

The man reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times and shot the new boyfriend once.

Then, police say, he shot the ex-girlfriend several more times and then turned the gun on himself.

The shooter and the ex-girlfriend are dead, and the new boyfriend is at the hospital with a gunshot wound, expected to survive, police said.

Police say a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy heard the gunshots while driving in the area, and rendered aid to the new boyfriend's gunshot wound.

The shooter has only been identified as a 26-year-old male. Police say the other victims appear to be in their 20s.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.