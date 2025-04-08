24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Shooting in northwest Houston leaves 2 dead, 1 injured, in suspected murder-suicide, police say

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 4:02AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a shooting that killed two people and injured one in a northwest Houston parking lot on Monday night.

A Houston Police Department official tells ABC13 it may be a murder-suicide, but they are still working out the details.

Preliminary information reveals that a man showed up to an unsanctioned car meetup in a parking lot at 14191 Northwest Fwy and saw his ex-girlfriend with a new boyfriend.

The man reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times and shot the new boyfriend once.

Then, police say, he shot the ex-girlfriend several more times and then turned the gun on himself.

The shooter and the ex-girlfriend are dead, and the new boyfriend is at the hospital with a gunshot wound, expected to survive, police said.

Police say a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy heard the gunshots while driving in the area, and rendered aid to the new boyfriend's gunshot wound.

The shooter has only been identified as a 26-year-old male. Police say the other victims appear to be in their 20s.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

