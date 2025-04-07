The countdown is on: Coogs look to make history for Houston in NCAA title game against the Gators

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- In just a few hours, the University of Houston men's basketball team will hit the court with a chance to make history: winning an NCAA championship.

The Coogs face the Florida Gators on Monday night in San Antonio.

ABC13's Brandon Hamilton was in San Antonio along the River Walk Monday morning and spoke to Houston fans packing the Alamo city for the many festivities.

"One of the best experiences in my life. After having kids, getting married, this is number three for sure," one Coog fan said.

The hope is that Monday night will give the men's team a chance to make history with a win against the Gators. If this happens, this men's team would become the school's first to win an NCAA basketball championship.

"It's going to be surreal. We're just so excited to be there and experience with all the Coogs and everyone from UH, the team," another fan said.

After Saturday's comeback win against Duke, fans know it isn't over until it's over.

"At some point, if you have a culture, quitting is not part of the deal. We're not going to quit. We're just going to play better," Kelvin Sampson, the team's head coach, said.

In the words of Coach Sampson: Don't sleep on Houston.

Right after the game, a championship parade down the river is planned, which (fingers crossed) will be a celebration for the Coogs.

If you can't make it to San Antonio, there's a free watch party in downtown Houston for the game. The event will be between the GRB and Discovery Green at Avenida Plaza.

The plaza opens at 6:30 p.m., and tip-off is at 7:50 p.m.

