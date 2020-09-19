Take a look at the evacuation orders issued in your area ahead of Beta

SOUTHEAST TEXAS -- As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the Gulf Coast, these counties and areas have issued voluntary evacuations to make sure their residents are prepared ahead of its landfall.
Chambers County
Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a disaster declaration and voluntary evacuation order for low lying and flood-prone areas of the county. Residents whose homes have been affected in past high rain or high storm surge events should consider moving to higher ground.
Galveston County
Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the West End of Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula.
Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown issued the order for the areas within the city limits, as county judge Mark Henry issued the order covering Bolivar.
"The reason for the voluntary evacuation is the peninsula has the chance of being cut off from the rest of the county," Henry said.
Ferry service between the island and Bolivar could be impacted and water could begin to rise over Highway 87 due to anticipated storm surge, Henry said.
Harris County
A voluntary evacuation was issued by Mayor Thom Kolupski on Saturday afternoon for Seabrook's low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.
