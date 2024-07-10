New CenterPoint Energy map shows repair work hasn't even started in many areas still without power

Still in the dark? This new map from CenterPoint may shed some light on where the progress stands in your neighborhood.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 1 million households have been left in truly miserable conditions without power for more than 48 hours after Beryl moved through southeast Texas.

A Heat Advisory has been extended through at least Wednesday night with hot, humid conditions continuing.

According to CenterPoint Energy's Outage Tracker, over 1.1 million customers are still in the dark. At Beryl's peak on Monday, over 2.2 million customers were without power about 80% of CenterPoint's customers.

Previously, CenterPoint said it aimed to have 1 million of those initial 2.2 million customers back online by the end of the day on Wednesday. The company said customers should expect a multi-day process to restore their electricity.

CenterPoint released a new map overnight that gives customers an idea of the work being done in their neighborhoods.

The map doesn't show when power will come back, but it does show areas across Houston highlighted in four colors.



Green means power is back, though isolated outages to individual homes could remain

Light green means power is back, but with potential nested outages

Blue means crews have been assigned to restore the power and work is being done

Orange means CenterPoint is still assessing damage

ABC13 has received multiple reports from viewers that some neighborhoods where the map indicates power has been restored are still in the dark. We are working to get more updates from CenterPoint.

CenterPoint broke its restoration process down into five categories:



Impact evaluation and resource mobilization - Crews begin assessing impact of damage and mobilizing local and mutual assistance resources.

Critical infrastructure assessment - Focus on essential facilities critical to health and public safety.

Community infrastructure assessment/repair - If your grocery stores, street lights and surrounding neighborhoods are without power, the problem may be at the circuit level, which supplies power to the largest number of customers.

Neighborhood infrastructure repair - If surrounding neighborhoods are restored, but yours is still without power, the problem may be at the fuse level.

Street infrastructure repair - Seeing lights on in your neighborhood, but you and your closest neighbors are still out? We've completed the fuse-level repairs, but there is a more isolated issue, such as a damaged transformer, that needs to be addressed.

CenterPoint plans to update the new map as it receives more information.

"We have never seen an incident to this magnitude. This is the largest outage in our history," CenterPoint VP of Distribution Operations and Service Delivery, Brad Tutunjian, said during a council meeting Wednesday. "I've been with CenterPoint Energy for 26 years now. I've worked in this region - southeast Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi. I've responded to quite a few number of hurricanes, and not just ours but other utilities as well. And I can tell you the amount of work to set up and prepare is monumental."

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has continuously criticized CenterPoint's restoration efforts.

"They can do better," he said during an afternoon press conference. He also called them out after learning the Astros played in a lit stadium while millions were without power. "The city has done a poor job in prioritizing their expenses," Whitmire added.

Meanwhile, Entergy Texas is set to complete restoration for 50% of impacted customers by the end of Wednesday, with restoration of 75% of impacted customers by the end of Friday. They said a workforce of more than 1,600 will continue working around the clock.

ABC13 was live at the Sam Houston Race Park on Wednesday morning, which is one of 17 CenterPoint staging areas across Houston. Countless trucks were lined up at the race park, with crews loading up and heading out to work for the day.

While CenterPoint has brought in extra crews to help with repairs, with 12,000 workers spread out across the region, some Texas leaders are questioning the response and whether the company did enough.

"If they made mistakes, and we don't know if they did or not, that will be addressed by the PUC and the state legislature. That's our job," Acting Gov. Dan Patrick said, adding he wants CenterPoint to focus on restoring power for now.

One common criticism is that crews are sitting around for hours, waiting for an assignment.

A CenterPoint spokesperson said they know of at least three cases where that happened and have made changes to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"We've found it's more productive if we do the assessment and then go out to where the need is, otherwise we're just randomly just sending them out," Paul Lock with CenterPoint said. "So, it's painful for a day or two, but it's more efficient in the long run."

One thing you may notice is that your power may come back on, only to go right back off again. CenterPoint said that is because crews might have to take you back offline in order to help restore power to your neighbors.

If it comes back and goes away again, officials say it shouldn't stay that way for long.

If you don't have power, state officials are asking you do not call 911.

Patrick said on Monday, there were almost 16,000 calls to 911 about power outages.

If you are in the dark, you're encouraged to call CenterPoint instead. Their number is 713-207-2222.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.