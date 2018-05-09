ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

How to build a hurricane preparedness kit

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The beginning of Atlantic hurricane season is here, so the time is now to make sure your hurricane kit is fully stocked.
A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:
  • Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Medications
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener for food
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
  • Pet food, leashes, crates, medications


For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.
Click here for your ABC13 Hurricane Guide
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherABC13 hurricane guidehurricanesevere weatherdisastereye on the gulfHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE
Prepare for hurricane season with these tips
Houston Humane Society hosting hurricane prep clinic for pets
2018 Hurricane Outlook: 5 to 9 hurricanes predicted
NO MORE: Harvey has been officially retired as storm name
More ABC13 hurricane guide
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 5 Hurricane Lane approaching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News