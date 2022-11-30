Pickup got on Hwy 288, crossed multiple lanes, caused car with 4 people to roll over, HPD says

The crash happened late at night on Oct. 8, 2022, along the outbound lanes of the freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifty-three days have gone by without anyone taking responsibility for a Highway 288 crash that left a woman with multiple fractured ribs.

On Wednesday, Houston police released information on an Oct. 8 hit-and-run involving a pickup truck with distinct features.

According to police, the pickup driver got onto the southbound lanes of Highway 288 near Almeda Genoa at about 11:15 p.m., when the vehicle crossed multiple lanes and hit a Buick Encore

The SUV, which had four people inside, then hit a wall and rolled over, police said.

Police added that the pickup drove off southbound without stopping to help anyone in the other vehicle.

All four people in the Buick were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but one of them, 52-year-old passenger Darlene Marquez Winkler, suffered the rib fractures, according to police.

Police provided a photo of the surviving passenger as part of their investigation.

Darlene Marquez Winkler, seen in a photo provided by investigators, suffered multiple rib fractures from the Oct. 8, 2022, hit-and-run crash on Highway 288. Source: Houston Police Dept.

Suspect's description and how to help police

Police said the suspect's vehicle is described only as an older model, white or silver Ford F-250 pickup truck, which is equipped with heavy-duty or off-road tires and a spotlight on the back tailgate.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the identity of the wanted driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

