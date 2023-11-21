Inbound Eastex Freeway blocked after crash kills pedestrian, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes on the inbound US-59 Eastex Freeway at Tidwell are blocked Monday evening as police look into a crash that left a pedestrian dead.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers received a call of a major crash at 6:45 p.m.

The driver who hit the pedestrian remained at the scene, police said.

Houston TranStar traffic cameras captured vehicles backed up and with brake lights illuminated during the police response.

HPD didn't immediately say when the freeway will return to normal.

In addition to all main lanes, the Houston TranStar incidents website reports the left and right shoulders were impacted.

Tune in or stream Eyewitness News broadcast late this evening for updates.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.