TxDOT making emergency pavement repairs on I-45 northbound connector ramp just past 610 North Loop

After a pothole was reported that damaged vehicles, TxDOT is now making repairs that will last until further notice.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An emergency closure for pavement repairs on the I-45 North northbound connector ramp just past the 610 North Loop Tuesday morning hasn't shut down all lanes, but you'll likely want to avoid it anyway.

Two lanes are closed, and there is no timeline for those repairs, TxDOT said, adding only that it's until further notice.

To get to the North Loop, you'll exit Crosstimbers and then make a U-Turn.

On Monday, ABC13 reported a large pothole in the area that caused flat tires and broken rims.

Several drivers had to pull over because of the damages.

