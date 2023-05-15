TxDOT officials said they are aware of the pothole and put a temporary fix on the roadway.

Drivers report flat tires, broken rims from large pothole on I-45 North Freeway near N. Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large pothole caused trouble on the I-45 North Freeway overnight, leaving several drivers with damage to their cars.

Video from the freeway shows traffic cones blocking the pothole.

ABC13's newsroom first got calls around 10:30 p.m. Sunday about the issue on I-45 northbound, just past the I-610 North Loop.

TxDOT officials said they are aware of the pothole and put a temporary fix on the roadway.

Several drivers said they got flat tires and broken rims after hitting the pothole. At one point, at least five vehicles were seen pulled over at the Crosstimbers exit.

SEE ALSO: Houstonian stands almost waist-deep in Third Ward hole, grabs City of Houston leader's attention