truck fire

Crews clear big rig fire that blocked southbound East Loop

EMBED <>More Videos

Big rig fire blocks southbound E. Loop just south of I-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews have cleared what remained of a big rig after a fire on the southbound East Loop on Monday.

The truck and another vehicle were involved in an incident on I-610 near Market Street. It was first verified by Houston TranStar at 8:43 a.m.

It initially blocked the right shoulder, right lane and two center lanes.

The cleanup seemingly took all day, with TxDOT, at one point, indicating a reopening by 5 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontruck firefreewaytraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRUCK FIRE
Several cars destroyed in fire under carport in SW Houston
VIDEO: TX officers pull man from truck before it explodes
Massive fire destroys multiple trucks in NE Harris County
Construction equipment on fire after possibly striking gas line
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News