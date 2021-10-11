Crews clear big rig fire that blocked southbound East Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews have cleared what remained of a big rig after a fire on the southbound East Loop on Monday.The truck and another vehicle were involved in an incident on I-610 near Market Street. It was first verified by Houston TranStar at 8:43 a.m.It initially blocked the right shoulder, right lane and two center lanes.The cleanup seemingly took all day, with TxDOT, at one point, indicating a reopening by 5 p.m.There were no reports of injuries.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.