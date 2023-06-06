Photos show flames gutting pickup truck in fire that may have been lightning-caused

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The scattered thunderstorms that pushed through the Houston area appear to have caused at least one incident that sent a pickup truck up in flames.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office posted information about lightning hitting a vehicle along with photos of a truck engulfed in the fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies and the Klein Fire Department were called to Collins Park in the 6700 block of Cypresswood Drive about the disaster.
Precinct 4 emphasized that no injuries were reported.
Still, photos show the dramatic flames overtaking the pickup's cab area, with its hood and driver-side door wide open.
Eyewitness News has been monitoring potential weather-related incidents during the afternoon. Watch ABC13 throughout the night with updates.