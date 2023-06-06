A truck fire appears to be one of the incidents that resulted from scattered thunderstorms that pushed into the Houston area.

Photos show flames gutting pickup truck in fire that may have been lightning-caused

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The scattered thunderstorms that pushed through the Houston area appear to have caused at least one incident that sent a pickup truck up in flames.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office posted information about lightning hitting a vehicle along with photos of a truck engulfed in the fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies and the Klein Fire Department were called to Collins Park in the 6700 block of Cypresswood Drive about the disaster.

Precinct 4 emphasized that no injuries were reported.

Still, photos show the dramatic flames overtaking the pickup's cab area, with its hood and driver-side door wide open.

Eyewitness News has been monitoring potential weather-related incidents during the afternoon.