Circus zebras, camels, horse rescued from truck fire in Grant County, Indiana

Zebras, camels and a miniature horse from Shrine Circus in Fort Wayne, Indiana were rescued from a truck fire on I-69 in Grant County.

Zebras, camels and a miniature horse from Shrine Circus in Fort Wayne, Indiana were rescued from a truck fire on I-69 in Grant County.

Zebras, camels and a miniature horse from Shrine Circus in Fort Wayne, Indiana were rescued from a truck fire on I-69 in Grant County.

Zebras, camels and a miniature horse from Shrine Circus in Fort Wayne, Indiana were rescued from a truck fire on I-69 in Grant County.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. -- Part of a circus spilled out onto the highway in Indiana early Saturday morning after a trailer carrying animals caught on fire.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in central Indiana's Grant County.

A trooper was patrolling I-69 near the 263 mile-marker when he saw the cab of a 2012 Volvo truck and trailer, engulfed in flames. The Volvo's driver had gotten out safely.

A trooper and deputy were able to rescue the Shrine Circus animals, including five zebras, four camels and a miniature horse.

Sheriff's officers shared photos showing the camels and zebras strolling along the highway.

The trooper and deputy were treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital and were later released.

A preliminary investigation revealed that equipment failure caused the fire.