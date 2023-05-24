Hector Martinez was loading up his semi-truck when Gina Wilhoit crashed into him, killing him on the North Freeway, records state.

Woman accused of hitting and killing driver that was loading semi-truck on North Fwy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a month after a man was hit and killed while he was loading up his truck, a woman has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter in his death, according to records.

Gina Wilhoit is accused of hitting Hector Martinez as he was loading equipment onto his big rig off I-45 near FM 1960.

According to court documents, on the morning of April 20, Martinez parked in the northbound right lane of the service road. He turned on his hazard lights and was operating an industrial boom lift onto the trailer. He walked around both sides of the trailer to secure the boom lift.

Video reportedly captured the fatal crash. As he continues to do so, a car is seen driving up onto the back of the trailer and hitting Martinez. The vehicle then rotates, and the back end lands on Martinez, documents state.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilhoit was later rushed to the hospital, and underwent an evaluation. It was then determined she was under the influence, according to court documents.

She also reportedly admitted to "smoking a pipe with chemicals and marijuana prior to driving."