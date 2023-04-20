SkyEye video shows the person killed in the crash was found under a car. Authorities are asking driver to avoid the area between FM 1960 and Richey.

Deadly accident investigation underway on feeder road of North Freeway near FM 1960

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was found dead Thursday under a car that crashed with an 18-wheeler on the North Freeway in north Harris County.

Deputies confirmed at least one person is dead. Video shows the body underneath the car.

ABC13's Shannon Ryan is headed to the scene to learn how the crash happened and other details.

The northbound feeder of the North Freeway between FM 1960 and Richey is shut down for investigation. It is best to avoid the area.

