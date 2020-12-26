2 trucks racing on Christmas morning crash and fall into SE Houston bayou, killing 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two trucks racing each other in southeast Houston resulted in a crash on Christmas morning. Both vehicles fell into a bayou, leaving one of the drivers dead.According to Houston police, a 29-year-old man in a white GMC Sierra and a 24-year-old in a white Chevy Silverado were stopped at a light on Bellfort Avenue near Hobby Airport. When the light turned green, police said the two vehicles sped off.Officers said the 29-year-old veered into another lane, hitting the 24-year-old's truck. That's when both trucks lost control and fell into a nearby bayou.The 24-year-old died at the scene, and the 29-year-old man was taken to Memorial Herman SE, said HPD. The man faces possible intoxicated manslaughter charges.Investigators didn't immediately release the identity of the victim and the man facing possible charges.