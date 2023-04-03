Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer to gain entry into March Madness Music Festival.

Houston barber given $20K bond, allegedly posed as cop to see Megan Thee Stallion at Final Four fest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of pretending to be a police officer to sneak into Friday's Final Four Fan Fest concert, where Megan Thee Stallion headlined, faced a judge on Monday.

Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, was held in the Harris County Jail over the weekend after being charged with impersonating a public servant.

Court documents read that Stevenson allegedly wore a "Police K-9" vest and claimed to be working security as a police officer, with the intention of seeing Megan Thee Stallion's sold-out performance at Discovery Green.

Attorneys said Stevenson is actually a barber in Houston and has no qualifications as any type of officer.

Although he was wearing a "Police K-9" vest, he reportedly did not have a dog with him, according to attorneys.

On Monday, the judge granted Stevenson, who has no previous record, a $20,000 bond. Court records show Stevenson bonded out after his hearing.

"Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case. You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue," prosecutor Mathew Jackson told Eyewitness News at Monday's hearing.

