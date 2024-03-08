Man twice dodged protection order before allegedly impersonating cop, kicking ex's door, records say

Grady Dixon is accused of impersonating an officer when he kicked in the door of the mother of his child in the Edgebrook area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said a man impersonated one of its officers before kicking in a woman's door.

On Feb. 23, Grady Dixon allegedly arrived at the victim's Edgewood-area apartment, declaring "HPD" and "warrant."

When the victim looked through her peephole, she said she saw Dixon, who isn't a Houston police officer.

Dixon and the victim share at least one child together, as well as a troubled history that's laid out in years' worth of court documents.

In 2022, South Houston police were called when Dixon allegedly knocked over the victim's sister and then kicked in the door to his son's bedroom.

Prosecutors sought a protection order but said he couldn't be served with it since Dixon was never taken into custody.

A protection order was also sought but never served in August when Dixon was accused of showing up to the woman's apartment and attacking her in a dispute over money.

Court documents allege that he tried to stab her while she was 37 weeks pregnant and sitting next to their son, who was then 2 years old.

"You are gonna give me my money, [ expletive ] , or else you and your son will be dead in this house," he allegedly told the victim. "I will slit your throat. If you call the police, I will kill them, too. I will spend my last living moments watching my son bleed out."

The woman told police he also punched her repeatedly.

Dixon wasn't arrested.

In February, after allegedly identifying himself as an officer and kicking in the victim's door, police said he hit her and brandished a knife.

He allegedly said, "You're lucky I'm letting you live."

Dixon wasn't arrested until Monday when he was accused of threatening the victim's brother and mother with a gun.

Prosecutors said he allegedly threw rocks at the mother's car, displayed a gun, and threatened to shoot her.

Thursday morning in court, the pending protection order from August was finally granted.

The magistrate set Dixon's bond at $260,000 as his attorney argued for a lower one.

"He's also not likely to re-offend in a violent manner despite the allegations that have been filed against him," Dixon's attorney said.

