Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion to headline NCAA March Madness Music Festival

When the NCAA Men's Final Four comes to H-town for the third time in 12 years, the city will be the center of the college basketball world and be a sports Mecca.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2023 NCAA Final Four event is just around the corner, and Houston's very own Megan Thee Stallion will be headlining the March Madness Music Festival.

The video above is from a previous report: More than March Madness: Why downtown Houston will be buzzing in late March

The three-day festival will be held at Discovery Green from March 31 through April 2, providing fans with star-studded entertainment during Men's Final Four weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion is confirmed to headline the AT &T Block Party on March 31.

The Grammy-winning artist, whose legal name is Megan Pete, has proven unstoppable after earning two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with the "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé and "WAP" with Cardi B. Last year, she released her latest dynamic album "Traumazine."

The festival will also feature Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, and Keith Urban.

Lil Nas X will be on the Move by Coca-Cola stage on Saturday, April 1, and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will headline the Capital One JamFest stage on Sunday, April 2.

You can get your free tickets for the AT &T Block Party beginning Friday at 1 p.m. ET on the NCAA website.

