HCSO believes there may be additional victims of man accused of impersonating officer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of pretending to be a police officer was arrested over the weekend, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office believes there could be more victims.

Shaun Arnold was allegedly wearing a uniform, ballistic vest, body-worn camera, and a security badge before being placed into custody during a Memorial area racing event on Saturday, April 13.

Arnold was reportedly also driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe with red and blue emergency lights when he "attempted to pull over undercover deputies," according to a release.

However, according to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, Arnold's defense attorney and a department spokesman said the initial description of Arnold's arrest may not have been fully accurate.

A sheriff's office public information officer clarified to the Houston Chronicle that Arnold didn't try to pull over the undercover deputies in a traffic stop. Instead, he was trying to part a crowd gathered for the street race with flashing red and blue lights and a horn to get through.

The deputies reportedly saw the vehicle and contacted a marked officer, who then pulled Arnold over.

Still, after being caught having cop gear, radios, and badges, deputies said Arnold is a felon with a history of impersonating officers.

Authorities said Arnold had a prior arrest for impersonating a police officer in Jefferson County.

The sheriff's office suspects there may be more victims who were under the belief Arnold was an officer and are asking anyone with more information to come forward.

Arnold's bond was set at a total of $15,000 for both charges of impersonating a police officer and felon in possession of body armor.