Man arrested for impersonating officer to gain entry into Final Four music festival, docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested for pretending to be law enforcement to gain entry into the Final Four Fan Fest concert on Friday, according to court records.

Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, is charged with impersonating a public servant.

Court documents read that, on Friday, Stevenson allegedly wore a "Police K-9" vest and "identified himself to event security as a police officer for the purpose of getting into a live music event associated with the Final Four college basketball weekend."

Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion was the headliner of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green in her first concert of the year.

Also set to perform will be Tim Mcgraw and Keith Urban, who are slated to perform on Sunday, and Lil Nas X, who will perform on Saturday.

Stevenson, who has no record, is currently being held in the Harris County Jail and is expected to be back in court on Monday, April 3.