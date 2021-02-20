child death

Tony Buzbee to file suit against ERCOT on behalf of family whose child died during winter storm

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston attorney Tony Buzbee told ABC13 he's filing suit on behalf of a family whose 11-year-old son died during the cold this week.

Cristian Pavon had no underlying conditions, according to his aunt, but his family believes the cold was a contributing factor.

Cristian's official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, however.

Saturday morning, Buzbee told us he was going to file suit.

"We will file suit for this family tomorrow," he said. "And other suits will come. These decisions, which led to deaths, were made based on profit, not welfare of people. People died. ERCOT and the electrical providers like Entergy must account. Stay tuned. More to come."

As of Friday afternoon, the total number of those who have died as a result of the storm has reached 22.

