Winter storm death toll reaches 20 in southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The impact of the winter storm and power crisis around the Houston area has been great, including the tragic loss of life.

As of Friday afternoon, the total number of those who have died as a result of the storm has reached 20. Of those, 10 deaths were reported in Harris County, seven in Fort Bend County and three in Galveston County.

Those victims have had cause of death confirmed by a medical examiner as hypothermia or carbon monoxide poisoning.

In one tragic case of carbon monoxide poisoning, Etenesh Mersha and her 7-year-old daughter both died after a car was running in an attached garage while the family was without power.

Relatives say Etenesh Mersha was running her car in an attached garage in order to charge her cell phone when the family was overcome by carbon monoxide.



Earlier in the week, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo urged people to take advantage of the city's warming centers after a man was found dead on a median near Midtown.

The sheriff's office had also reported a homeless man who declined to be taken to a warming center was later tragically found dead.

Galveston County officials had requested a refrigerated truck to deal with a surge in cold weather deaths. That truck, however, remained unused as of Thursday afternoon, county officials confirmed.

