Man shot and killed after confronting couple for taking wife out to drinks in Tomball, deputies say

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an argument outside a north Harris County home ended with shots fired overnight.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 24700 block of Oconee in the Princeton Place subdivision, which is in the Tomball area.

According to Harris County sheriff's deputies, the victim's wife was out drinking with another husband and wife who live nearby. Deputies said the two couples knew each other and were friends.

When she was dropped off early Wednesday morning, her husband -- the victim who was killed -- came outside and got into an argument with the other man, who investigators say is the shooter.



Things reportedly got pretty heated, and the suspect pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds, hitting the 41-year-old victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This husband is upset. He confronts the man for taking his wife out drinking. And then, that's when the shooting occurred," Sgt. Ben Beall said.

After the shooting, deputies said the suspect and his wife drove back to their home.

However, the gunman reportedly later returned to the scene, where Harris County Precinct 4 deputies found him when they arrived. He surrendered himself to deputies and was arrested.

Investigators said they found what they believe to be the gun used in the fatal shooting on the front porch of the suspect's home. The two homes are only one or two miles apart.

Deputies were still taking witness statements and looking for security video. They said the suspect would not give a statement about what happened.

The victim's wife was so distraught that she had to be transported to the hospital, according to deputies.

Deputies said two children were sleeping inside the victim's home at the time of the shooting. Family members picked them up from the scene.

