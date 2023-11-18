Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

Tomball residents asked to boil their water on Saturday due to major leak

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Tomball has asked its residents to boil their water before consumption on Saturday.

The video featured above shows what you should do during a boil water notice.

The public notice is due to a major water leak on S. Cherry Street near Cherrywood Estates, according to city officials.

Capt. Brandon Patin told ABC13 that the leak happened at about 3 a.m. and is causing the water system pressure to drop significantly.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Tomball is issuing a boil water notice for the next 24 hours," city officials said on Facebook.

Patin told Eyewitness News that the boil water notice should end early on Sunday, but encourages residents to check updates on the city's Facebook page.

The city recommends you do the following under a boil water notice:

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Don't risk it. One doctor said right now, the water is considered to be similar to flood water and shouldn't be consumed.

Authorities added they would notify residents once the water is safe to consume.