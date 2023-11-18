Tomball residents asked to boil their water on Saturday due to major leak

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Tomball has asked its residents to boil their water before consumption on Saturday.
The video featured above shows what you should do during a boil water notice.
The public notice is due to a major water leak on S. Cherry Street near Cherrywood Estates, according to city officials.
Capt. Brandon Patin told ABC13 that the leak happened at about 3 a.m. and is causing the water system pressure to drop significantly.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Tomball is issuing a boil water notice for the next 24 hours," city officials said on Facebook.
Patin told Eyewitness News that the boil water notice should end early on Sunday, but encourages residents to check updates on the city's Facebook page.
The city recommends you do the following under a boil water notice:
RELATED: What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
Authorities added they would notify residents once the water is safe to consume.