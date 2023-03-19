WATCH LIVE

This Week in Texas

This Week in Texas: Topics such as DACA, the border, and Women's History Month are analyzed

Tom Abrahams Image
ByTom Abrahams KTRK logo
Sunday, March 19, 2023 10:56PM
This Week in Texas: DACA, the border and Women's History Month
In a new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 looks at a variety of topics such as immigration reform, the job market and Women's History Month.

TEXAS (KTRK) -- This Week in Texas focuses on a barrage of topics and issues with reports from ABC13 reporters in an all-new episode.

We begin by discussing immigration reform and the crisis at the border, following up with a report from ABC13's Miya Shay.

Her reporting will be supplemented with interviews, including Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Al Green, and immigration attorney Naimeh Salem.

Reporter Nick Natario speaks at length on jobs and daycare in a one-on-one interview with Secretary of Labor Martin Welch.

March is Women's History Month, and ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson sits down with a legendary figure who works at the Texas Capitol, State Representative Senfronia Thompson, who has served for over half a century.

