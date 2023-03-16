ABC13's weekly job fair features program helping women break into health care industry

A program from the Wesley Community Center helps candidates break into careers as certified nurse assistants, medical assistants and pharmacy technicians. If you qualify, the classes are free.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With it being Women's History Month, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features a community center helping women break into the health care industry.

On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host our weekly job fair. A guest from Wesley Community Center is joining to talk about the technical programs the center offers.

Wesley Community Center offers a number of medical training programs, and the majority of the programs' users are women.

The center's next Bridges to Career Opportunity program starts March 27. Candidates can break into careers as certified nurse assistants, medical assistants and pharmacy technicians. If you qualify, the classes are free.

This week's job fair also features several immediate-hire jobs. There are positions in hospitality in Galveston, and the medical industry in Houston, Humble and Alvin.

To connect people with the jobs, Workforce Solutions career advisers will take applications online or talk to job seekers over the phone.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. You can call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.