In a new episode, ABC13 sits with inaugural members of the Texas Water Caucus at the state capitol who believe the state needs a serious investment in infrastructure.

This Week in Texas: A look into the politics of water in the state

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- In a new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 takes a deep dive into the issue of water.

We have reports from Erica Simon and Chaz Miller and speak at length with a water policy expert from the Austin Think Tank Texas 2036.

Also, an interview with inaugural members of the Texas Water Caucus at the state capitol who believe the state needs a serious investment in infrastructure.

"We haven't invested enough in either infrastructure or conservation," State Representative Erin Zwiener, said "I am hoping the water caucus can catalyze that investment."

