13 Investigates: Aging infrastructure leads to frequent, minor water outages at Newport MUD

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- William Vandagriff has lived in Crosby for 44 years. The entire time, he said he had received his water from the Newport Municipal Utility District.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The district has 4,500 connections, but 13 Investigates found aging infrastructure is leading to sporadic water interruptions across the area.

ABC13's investigation found Newport MUD had at least 31 boil water notices last year, according to data provided by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

"We went on bottled water for about three years," Vandagriff said. "I have not heard of one boil water notice in Newport. Ever."

That's because the boil water notices issued there are not districtwide, according to DeLonne Johnson, one of five elected board members of the Newport MUD.

"Newport was built in the 70s, and a lot of that infrastructure's life is 30 to 50 years old. So, it's time to replace it," Johnson said. "If we notice or we get a report that there is a failure, a leak, for example, our operators go and investigate. When they find the leak, what they have to do is: Turn the water off to the houses that are directly affected by the leak so that they can repair it. So, that could be one house, it could be 10 houses, but it's never too many more than that."

TCEQ, a state agency that regulates water quality, requires public water systems to issue a boil water notice to customers when "the water in the distribution system may be unsafe for consumption or may pose an acute health risk."

The notice is "intended to reduce the possibility of waterborne illnesses resulting from consuming water which may contain harmful microbes," according to TCEQ.

Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. to see how Johnson breaks down the process with Eyewitness News about how residents in rural areas get their water as part of a weeklong series on water in the region.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)