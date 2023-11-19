This Week in Texas speaks with several Houston officials and looks at what's to come for the race for Harris County District Attorney.

This Week in Texas: What's ahead for upcoming races for Harris County DA, Houston mayor

TEXAS, USA (KTRK) -- On an all-new installment of This Week in Texas, we look at Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's endorsement of District Attorney Kim Ogg's challenger, Sean Teare.

ABC13 also speaks with Lee Kaplan, a former candidate for Houston mayor. We get his take on the race as it heads for a runoff between John Whitmire and Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee.

We look into infrastructure on the 2nd anniversary of the bipartisan bill with the state director for the environmental defense fund.

We also go to Austin and discuss the passage of Senate Bill 4 this week. It is an immigration bill that seeks to identify and deport undocumented immigrants.

Then, a discussion with Congressman Michael McCaul about China's President Xi's visit to California, his meeting with President Biden, and how he wants a Houston man's detention in China to be part of the conversation.

