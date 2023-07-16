ABC13's political program This Week in Texas sits down with the two challengers who are looking to unseat incumbent Senator Ted Cruz.

This Week in Texas looks ahead to the property tax referendum and the 2024 Senate race

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 spends time with two men seeking to unseat incumbent US Senator Ted Cruz.

San Antonio State Senator Roland Gutierrez entered the race on July 10. He is Democrat who will seek the nomination against north Texas Congressman Colin Allred.

RELATED: US Rep. Colin Allred preparing to challenge Ted Cruz in 2024, sources say

"People are waiting for something different," Gutierrez told ABC13. "People are waiting to get beyond all of the rhetoric that's out there."

The winner will face the two-term Republican incumbent 16 months from now.

"We have show horses, and we have workhorses," Allred said. "I think Ted Cruz is clearly a show horse. I've been a workhorse."

RELATED: Republican Ted Cruz gets another 2024 challenger in Democratic Sen. Roland Gutierrez

But closer on the horizon at the ballot box is an $18 billion property tax cut, which voters must approve after the Texas House and Senate finally brokered a deal.

ABC13 gets details from both Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan.

Missed an episode? Catch up on previous episodes of This Week in Texas here.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.