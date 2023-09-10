This Week in Texas travels to Austin and looks at big moments from week 1 of Ken Paxton's trial

ABC13's political program This Week in Texas explores the most significant moments from week one of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week In Texas, ABC13 travels down to Austin for the historic impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The now-suspended Paxton faces 16 articles of impeachment, and a conviction on any of them could cost him his job and the possibility of never holding statewide office in Texas again.

It is all unfolding in front of Paxton's wife, Angela, a sitting state senator who has no say or vote.

The historic trial is a spectacle, featuring two well-known Houston attorneys working for the prosecution and two for the defense.

And it is happening just yards away from the portrait of Governor James Ferguson.

Like Paxton, Ferguson was indicted and impeached, and in 1917, he was forced to resign and barred from holding statewide office again.

That was the last time the Capitol saw a trial like this one.

ABC13 reporters Tom Abrahams and Nick Natario discuss the political fallout and what else will come.

