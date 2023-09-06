Ken Paxton impeachment trial: Complete coverage from Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- For complete details from the trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the following article will keep running updates.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Testimony continues

On Tuesday afternoon, the first witness was Jeff Mateer, one of eight former Paxton aides who reported him to the FBI in 2020. His testimony was expected to continue Wednesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Trial begins

The historic impeachment trial of Paxton began Tuesday with accusations of corruption that went unchecked for years and the Republican pleading not guilty.

But the day ended without Paxton around at all -- he left and did not return after the state Senate overwhelming rejected his numerous attempts to dismiss the charges. His absence does not stop Texas' first impeachment trial in nearly 50 years but demonstrates the potential twists ahead in the coming weeks.

What to know about the trial

The embattled Paxton faces a myriad of charges -- 16 articles of impeachment. His judge and jury are Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and the Texas Senate.

Paxton, serving his third elected term (though currently suspended), is fighting for his political future. Not only might he not regain his job as the state's top government lawyer, but if convicted in the impeachment trial, he could face the prospect of being prohibited from ever running for statewide office again.

Prosecuting him is a board of managers, which consists of a dozen Republicans and Democrats from the Texas House-which overwhelmingly voted to impeachment Paxton back in May.

They have hired legendary Houston attorneys Rusty Hardin and Dick Deguerin to lead the effort.

At the top of Paxton's defense team is another legal heavy hitter from Houston, Tony Buzbee.

All 31 senators will serve as jurors. However, one senator must be present but cannot speak or have a vote in either the private deliberations or the public trial: Ken Paxton's wife, Angela, who refused to recuse herself and is prohibited from participating according to the impeachment's rules. It will take a two-thirds majority, as many as 21 senators, to convict.

ABC13 reporters Tom Abrahams and Nick Natario will cover the impeachment trial, bringing you up-to-the-minute updates from Austin.