Since it was a Republican-controlled House that impeached Paxton and a Republican-controlled Senate that exonerated him, what does that mean about the future of the political party in Texas?

This week in Texas: Ken Paxton's impeachment trial verdict and its fallout

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- This Week in Texas, we focus on the verdict in Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial.

After nine days of testimony, the Texas Senate deliberated for less than a day and found Paxton not guilty on all 16 counts against him.

Paxton now returns to the office from which he was suspended since the Texas House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to impeach him in late May. The senate was equally as decisive in its acquittal.

This Week in Texas talks with Senators on both sides of the issue and with a lawyer from Paxton's defense team as the end of the trial is the beginning of a new fight at the Texas Capitol.

