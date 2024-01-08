Promises and accountability: This Week in Texas looks at what's to come for Whitmire's tenure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a new year and a new day in Houston politics. The city has officially elected Sen. John Whitmire as the city's 63rd mayor, and This Week in Texas highlights his inauguration.

"We have to do it together. We're all public servants," Whitmire said during his inaugural address.

"Each and every one of you and every Houstonian that can hear my voice, you're a public servant whether you're ever on the ballot or not, and I believe someday we're going to be judged. What did you do with your public service? We need you at the City of Houston. We need your support and your prayers," he said.

ABC13 discusses the challenges ahead, such as crime and public safety, aging infrastructure, and a tightening budget.

With those tasks, we speak with the newly elected city controller, Chris Hollins.

"We know we have some big rocks, so we're going to take a long time, but not too long, to dig into the details," Hollins said of the city's budget issues. "Because ultimately, it's going to come down to making sure we're doing this in a way that's precise and a way that's effective."

It's an inauguration-focused 50th episode of This Week in Texas.

