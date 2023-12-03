This Week in Texas: Voters still undecided as Houston's mayoral runoff election arrives

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 speaks with two candidates vying for the City of Houston Controller, Chris Hollins and Orlando Sanchez.

Sanchez and Hollins finished first and second in a four-person general election and now will go head to head for the job of Houston's Chief Financial Officer.

We look at the last poll before the runoff election winds down, and voters cast their ballots and gain insight from one of the political scientists behind the survey, Jeronimo Cortina.

"We found that there is a significant number of undecided voters that still don't know how they're gonna vote if they choose to vote," Cortina told ABC13.

ABC13 has all the information voters should know about before heading back to the polls for Houston runoff elections.

In addition, we discuss turnout and why down-ballot races may suffer more than those at the top of the ticket. It's called "voter rolloff".

It's an election-centric edition of This Week in Texas.

