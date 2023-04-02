On a new episode of This Week in Texas, an early look into the polling numbers and issues in the race for Houston Mayor.

This Week in Houston: Race for mayor and a prominent city figure's decision to step away

On a new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down with Houston institution Stephen Klineburg, who is stepping away from four decades of work leading the first-of-its-kind study for the Bayou City.

Klineberg sits with ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams and reflects on Houston's past, giving insight into the future of the booming city.

The race for the mayor of History is heating up as we look into early polling numbers, and issues will be at the forefront.

Plus, an interview about millions of dollars in federal mass transit money coming to Houston with Senior Advisor to the President Mitch Landrieu.

