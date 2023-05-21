According to political fellow Mark Jones, Governor Greg Abbott has 'real power' to call a special session every 30 days until 2025 if legislature decides to not pass a bill that he approves of.

This Week in Texas: The possibility of a special session regarding school vouchers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 zeroed in on several bills pending in the House after the Senate passed them. We explore the possibility of a special session this summer focusing on school vouchers and property tax reform.

The school vouchers would allow parents in Texas to receive a specific amount of money for their children to attend premiere private schools.

"It's a real power that the governor has," Rice University Baker Institute political fellow Mark Jones said.

"If the legislature decides it's not going to pass something the governor wants (to be) passed, the governor can call the legislature back into special session every 30 days up until January of 2025."

Eyewitness News also heads to the border as immigration policy shifts in the wake of Title 42 ending.

We also get a glimpse into Houston's place in the global economy with a report from the Greater Houston Partnership.

