It is believed the suspect confronted his brother at the house about possibly purchasing bad drugs, Houston police said.

Man's girlfriend steps in with her own weapon after he got shot by his brother in Third Ward: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight between brothers led to gunfire in Houston's Third Ward, forcing one of their girlfriends to grab her own gun to defend the man, police said.

A man went to confront his brother Wednesday morning at the home he and his girlfriend lived at in the 3000 block of Rosalie, according to police.

"There were comments made, something about possibly purchasing bad drugs," Lt. Wilkens said.

That's when the brothers went outside to talk. The girlfriend told police she suddenly heard gunshots so she ran outside with a weapon of her own.

The woman saw her boyfriend had been shot and is claiming she then exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who took off running.

"Our units did a great job and got one person in custody matching the description of the shooter," Wilkens said. "We do believe we have the suspect in custody."

The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police said he is expected to be OK.