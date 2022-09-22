Sherwood Academy in Magnolia cleared after 19 people exposed to epoxy fumes

The fumes came from a JB Weld Epoxy product that was used to reassemble a classroom table, according to the Magnolia Fire Department. The fumes got into the AC system.

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Nineteen people are expected to be OK after being exposed to what was called a respiratory irritant at an elementary school, according to the Magnolia Fire Department.

On Thursday, at about 8:30 a.m., staff members at The Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road called 911 after noticing a suspicious smell that caused students and adults to fall ill with headaches and stomach pain.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office closed down Tamina Road for emergency vehicles.

All those inside were evacuated and checked by paramedics at the scene.

Officials determined that the fumes came from a JB Weld Epoxy product used by crews to reassemble a classroom table. The fumes made their way into the air conditioning system.

The fire department thoroughly inspected the building and deemed it clear for use.

In total, 11 adults and eight children were evaluated. According to officials, three adults were taken to the hospital in stable condition.