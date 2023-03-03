Covenant House Texas looking for donations after thieves target apartments meant for homeless youth

According to Leslie Bourne, executive director of the Covenant House Texas, the damaged apartments were being prepped for 16 incoming homeless youths who are now displaced.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston nonprofit organization that helps homeless youth is calling on the community for help after it says two of its properties were burglarized and vandalized.

Leslie Bourne spoke with ABC13 as she walked through all the damage left behind at one of the two apartment complexes in Third Ward meant to help homeless youth get back on their feet, she couldn't help but feel disappointed.

"We have this wonderful opportunity to house youth that just went away overnight, and it won't be next week till we can have this up and running again," Bourne said.

RELATED: Covenant House is demolishing 40-year-old Montrose campus in preparation for new development

She is the executive director of the Covenant House Texas, a faith-based organization committed to giving homeless youth a place to call home.

The apartment units that were part of the organization's rehousing program were nearly finished and ready to accept individuals soon.

But on Monday, Bourne realized that wouldn't be possible anymore.

"By the time we got there, we went in and realized it was more than a quick grab. They busted the door and took everything, everything," she said.

RELATED: Houston Rockets basketball star Jalen Green hosts Thanksgiving event at Covenant House Texas

The damage was extensive. There were broken windows and pipes that flooded the units, kitchen sinks and AC units that were no longer there, and appliances, such as refrigerators and TVs, were also gone.

Bourne filed a police report. She says this has left the organization in a difficult financial situation and it's a step back for the individuals they were trying to help who were preparing to move into the units.

"There are 16 youths out there that won't have a home to go to until we have these complexes up and running again," Bourne said.

For those looking to help, the organization is accepting donations on its website.