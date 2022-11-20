Houston Rockets basketball star Jalen Green hosts Thanksgiving event at Covenant House Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rockets played at home Friday. They do the same Sunday, hosting the reigning World Champions at Toyota Center.

On the day in-between, one of the team's brightest stars helped Houstonians who are hoping to transition to a home of their own.

Second-year guard Jalen Green hosted and served a Thanksgiving meal for teens and young adults living at Covenant House Texas. Located in Houston, Covenant House provides shelter for youth experiencing homelessness as well as those abused or abandoned.

They offer a care model for these youth including mental health and substance abuse counseling, educational and vocational training, transitional and permanent living programs, street outreach and prevention, pastoral ministry, and parenting classes in addition to providing the basic necessities of food, clothing, medical care, and safe shelter from the streets for youth in crisis.

"I think I've had some pretty tough moments in my life," Green admitted. "But, I don't think anything will compare to what these kids go through every day or what they've been through. This is just another example to show that I'm truly blessed."

But this is not the first time Green has served the community. Last year, Green hosted a Thanksgiving event for a group of teenagers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

"This is home now," Green added. "I'm planning to be in Houston for a while. Houston supports me so much, so it's only right for me to give back. I have many more things to come."

Fellow Rockets standout Kenyon Martin Jr. joined Green for the event.

