Covenant House is demolishing 40-year-old Montrose campus in preparation for new development

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia highlights the barriers LGBTQ+ youth face to their health and safety in this Action 13 town hall.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Covenant House, a Houston-area nonprofit that works to help homeless youth, will begin demolition of its 40-year-old campus on Friday in preparation for a new facility that officials said will help them better serve their mission.

The video featured above is from a previous ABC13 town hall examining the rising barriers for LGBTQ+ youth.

Officials with the nonprofit describe the existing buildings, found at the intersection of Lovett and Yoakum boulevards in Montrose, as outdated and in need of an update. The campus includes a drop-in center, where youth ages 18-24 can access meals, laundry, clothing, showers and recreational facilities; a clinic; an emergency shelter; and housing for Covenant's Rights of Passage program, where youths can stay in traditional housing for up to two years while learning how to budget and live independently.

While construction is underway, youth residents and support staff are working from a temporary home at 3412 Beulah St., Houston, in the Third Ward.

Founded in 1972 in New York City, the faith-based nonprofit maintains 31 locations across North and Central America, according to the nonprofit's website. The Houston location, which opened in 1983, offers services that include mental and physical health care, career counseling, job training and educational support.

In fall 2021, Covenant House received a $750,000 subsidy from Texas Capital Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to redevelop the campus. The new campus will feature common areas, offices and support areas, and will help house up to 52 homeless youth, an increase in capacity of more than 50%, according to a news release published at the time.

The demolition, scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, was carried out by Pin Oak Interests. Gensler is the architect behind the project, and more details are expected to be released a demolition ceremony Friday.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

RELATED: Find resources that support Houston's LGBTQ+ community