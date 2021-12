Gov. Abbott promises 'the lights will stay on' if another winter storm hits Texas

EMBED >More News Videos The federal government issued its final report into February's winter freeze that knocked out power for millions of Texans and killed hundreds.

Who can forget the February deep freeze that crippled the state's power grid, leaving millions of Texans without electricity and heat? Gov. Greg Abbott certainly can't. And he's now promising there won't be a repeat this winter of February's lights-out disaster."I can guarantee the lights will stay on," Abbott boldly told Austin's KTBC in an interview that aired November 26.Abbott says his guarantee is backed by nearly a dozen measures he signed into law this year that make the state's power grid more effective. Beto O'Rourke , an El Paso Democrat and former Texas congressman now running to unseat Abbott, is hammering Abbott over what he believes is the governor's lackluster response to the February storm.