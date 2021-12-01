Gov. Abbott promises 'the lights will stay on' if another winter storm hits Texas

"I can guarantee the lights will stay on," Abbott boldly told Austin's KTBC in an interview that aired November 26.
Abbott says his guarantee is backed by nearly a dozen measures he signed into law this year that make the state's power grid more effective.
Beto O'Rourke, an El Paso Democrat and former Texas congressman now running to unseat Abbott, is hammering Abbott over what he believes is the governor's lackluster response to the February storm.
To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.
RELATED:
TX was warned to make changes after 4 weather events threatened power grid in 10 years, report shows
Is Texas prepared for another winter storm? Some experts don't think so