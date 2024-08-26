City of Houston receives $50 million to help homeowners impacted by 2021 Texas freeze

Houston received $50 million to help those impacted by the 2021 Texas winter storm, but some of that money could be used for affordable housing.

Houston received $50 million to help those impacted by the 2021 Texas winter storm, but some of that money could be used for affordable housing.

Houston received $50 million to help those impacted by the 2021 Texas winter storm, but some of that money could be used for affordable housing.

Houston received $50 million to help those impacted by the 2021 Texas winter storm, but some of that money could be used for affordable housing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three years after the Texas winter freeze of 2021, financial relief is finally here for the thousands of families whose homes were impacted.

On Monday morning, the Houston Housing and Affordability Committee was set to listen to a proposal from the Housing and Community Development Department.

The department was seeking approval to use $20 million of the disaster grant to fund its affordable rental housing programs.

"Houstonians have waited. Houstonians have been patient in waiting to get help," Houstonian Marla Lewis said.

The 2021 freeze from the winter storm impacted more than 50,000 homeowners and hundreds of apartments. The $50 million funding is to help reimburse all of those people who needed repairs from the damage caused by the freeze.

RELATED: Houston's winter freeze, by the numbers: 4 deaths reported during weather event, but cause pending

"If they can put themselves in the shoes of a senior or someone who is disabled and did not have the means, or their insurance did not, or FEMA denied them - it is not fair for us or integrity for us to leave them out or to redirect funds when we know we can serve them," Houston Council Member Tiffany Thomas said. "My issue with the reallocation was more about keeping us honest with the intention of those dollars."

That conversation ended up being taken off the table Monday morning. On Monday afternoon, the Housing Department told ABC13 they initially brought the request up to explore funding options to support housing development for low-income residents.

"More than 60% of those impacted by Winter Storm Uri were renters, highlighting the need for such housing solutions," Housing Department Division Manager of Communications Javelle Johnson said. "However, after further consideration, we determined that it was not in the best interest of our community to move forward with this proposal at this time. We decided to stay with the committed budget as planned."

Thomas says the funding should be available in the months to come. ABC13 has requested information on how this money will be distributed and whether there will be a sign-up process.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.